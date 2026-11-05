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📣 Manassas, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manassas has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from fitness memberships to high-end home and construction projects. If you like earning based on performance, these are worth a look.
Sales Representative
- Employer: Great Day Improvements
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commission-based; ad notes many reps earn $100,000+ in year one
In-home sales for exterior home improvements. No cold calling – you get pre-set, pre-qualified appointments, plus training, marketing support, and performance bonuses.
Sewer Sales Representative
- Employer: My Plumber Plus / Sila Services
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Uncapped commission with weekly pay (exact range not listed)
Residential sewer and drain sales using camera inspections and diagnostic tools. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, tech/tool allowance, uniforms, and ongoing training.
Fitness Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: HOTWORX Manassas (Liberia Ave)
- Location: Manassas, VA 20110
- Type: Part-time (10–15 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour + commissions, bonuses, free studio membership and product discounts
Front-line membership sales and local marketing for a 24-hour infrared fitness studio. Good fit if you love fitness, enjoy talking with people, and want a flexible, part-time sales role.
Sales Estimator – Manassas
- Employer: Hercules Fence
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Type: Full-time (noted as a career role in construction estimating/sales)
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 base (DOE) + performance bonuses
High-level estimating and sales for fence and perimeter security projects, including work with general contractors and government agencies. Strong pay, full benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and room to grow in a fast-scaling division.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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