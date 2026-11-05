🏥 Manassas, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Manassas, VA is steady right now, with options for travel techs, part‑time clinical work, and a full‑time pediatric role. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: LeaderStat

LeaderStat Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, mid shift, 4x10s (approx. 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

40 hrs/week, mid shift, 4x10s (approx. 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm) Estimated Pay: Up to $2,985.40 per week

Travel CT Tech role in radiology/cardiology with a 13‑week contract starting 11/23/2026. Great if you have at least 1 year of CT experience and want strong travel perks like weekly pay, 401(k), medical benefits, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3 pm – 7 pm (must work all 5 weekdays)

(must work all 5 weekdays) Pay: $22 – $27 per hour

Center‑based RBT role providing 1:1 ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum. Good fit if you love working with kids, want paid training, and need steady afternoon hours with growth potential.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for an FQHC)

Location: Manassas, VA

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Schedule: 4-day workweek , 10‑hour days (Mon–Thu)

, 10‑hour days (Mon–Thu) Compensation: Competitive base + quarterly production bonus, sign‑on bonus, and relocation assistance

100% outpatient pediatrics at an established FQHC with light 1:6 call and RN triage support. Offers PSLF and NHSC loan repayment eligibility, malpractice with tail, and covered licensing/association fees.

Employer: Carient Heart & Vascular

Location: Manassas, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $40 – $50 per hour

Part‑time CT Tech role with a leading cardiology and vascular group. Ideal if you have ARRT (R), CTA experience, and want strong hourly pay plus benefits like 401(k), PTO, and vision/dental coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.