🍽️ Manassas, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Manassas has a nice mix of restaurant and corporate dining jobs right now, from entry-level crew to leadership roles with solid pay and benefits.

Here are several food service and hospitality openings hiring in Manassas, VA this week:

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.15–$17.95/hour + digital tips

This role runs the back of house: cooking, food prep, keeping the kitchen clean and safe, and training crew to grow into leaders. Good fit if you’ve got restaurant experience and want tuition assistance, free meals, PTO, and clear paths to management.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.45–$19.40/hour + digital tips

Front-of-house leadership role focused on guest experience, food safety, and crew training. You’ll help with scheduling, cash handling, and resolving guest issues, with access to tuition help, free food, benefits, and advancement.

Employer: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.05/hour

You’re the face of the dining room—checking in with guests, solving problems, and keeping the restaurant welcoming and clean. Comes with free/discounted meals, PTO, tuition help, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.05/hour + cash incentives

Classic all-around role: take orders, make food, keep the place clean, and work as a team. Includes free meals, paid time off, tuition assistance, weekly or daily pay, 401(k), and health benefits.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Manassas, VA (corporate dining)

Manassas, VA (corporate dining) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000/year

Lead both the culinary and food service operations for a corporate account: menu development, inventory, ordering, and cost control. A strong step up for experienced chefs, with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO, paid holidays, and more.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Micron – 9600 Godwin Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Micron – 9600 Godwin Drive, Manassas, VA 20110 Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Make espresso drinks and serve guests in a corporate setting, handling POS, cash, and keeping the service area clean. Offers benefits for full-time staff including medical, dental, vision, retirement, discounts, and wellness programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.