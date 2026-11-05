🛒 Manassas, VA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles $15–$72/hr+

Manassas has a nice mix of retail, campus, and corporate roles right now—from entry-level store jobs to leadership and work-from-home claims.

Here are several solid options hiring in Manassas, VA:

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Goodwill of Greater Washington Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face on the sales floor while learning retail basics like cash handling, stocking, and customer service. Goodwill highlights same-day pay, PTO, holiday premium pay, insurance options, 403(b)/401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: George Mason University

Location: Manassas, VA (Science & Technology Campus)

Manassas, VA (Science & Technology Campus) Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: Up to $17/hour

Lead front-desk operations at a large fitness center, supervising customer service agents and handling closing, safety, and member questions. Shifts are early weekday mornings or weekends, great if you want steady hours around another job or school.

Employer: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Co-lead the store’s sales floor and receiving area, with responsibility for merchandising, payroll, shrink, and associate development. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail management and want bonus potential plus a discount at a fast-growing closeout retailer.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $47,000 – $72,000/year

Step into a pipeline role toward Store Manager, overseeing front-end and pharmacy operations, staff hiring, scheduling, and inventory. Includes Walgreens benefits and leadership training; ideal if you want a long-term retail management career.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3573

Location: 9401 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

9401 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110 Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Keep the fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe while the store is quieter. Comes with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

Pay: $27/hour (Year 2: $28/hour)

Help run daily store operations, from scheduling and inventory to training and merchandising. Strong fit if you have 3+ years retail experience and want competitive pay, 401(k) with match, medical, and paid time off.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay Range: $17 – $25/hour

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll help guests find products, do demos, ring up sales, and support in-store events, with a focus on high-touch customer service during the busy season.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $14/hour

Act as a key holder and Manager on Duty, leading associates, handling opening/closing, and keeping the floor fun and organized. Good step up if you have 1+ year of management experience and like a fast, youth-focused retail vibe.

Employer: Nationwide

Location: Manassas / Northern VA territory (work-from-home with field travel)

Manassas / Northern VA territory (work-from-home with field travel) Type: Full-time, exempt

Expected Starting Salary Range: $79,500 – $119,500/year (national range up to $148,500)

Senior-level field claims role handling complex property claims with a company vehicle for local travel. Requires 5–7 years property claims/field adjusting, Xactimate skills, and comfort inspecting roofs; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension, and generous PTO.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—good roles in Manassas tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.