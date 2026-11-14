Manalapan’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in fitness and construction tech. Here are several solid roles with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: FIT Franchise Brands

FIT Franchise Brands Location: Manalapan, NJ (in person, Remote Fridays )

(in person, ) Salary: $40,000–$55,000/year

Type: Full-time

This is a great entry-level role if you want to learn marketing automation from the ground up. You’ll build email/text workflows in GoHighLevel, write simple copy, make Canva graphics, and support 60+ fitness locations, with strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: FIT Franchise Brands

FIT Franchise Brands Location: Manalapan, NJ (in person, Remote Fridays)

(in person, Remote Fridays) Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you already live in GoHighLevel or a similar platform every day. You’ll own automations, onboarding, and troubleshooting across multiple fitness franchises, with autonomy, strong benefits, and a big impact on SMS and email performance.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: South Plainfield, NJ (serving the Manalapan area)

(serving the Manalapan area) Salary: $150,000–$600,000 total comp (about $30,000 base + uncapped commission )

(about ) Type: Full-time

High-earning outside sales role selling construction equipment solutions to contractors. You’ll manage a territory, build relationships, and earn uncapped commission, with a truck or allowance, strong benefits, and lots of room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.