Mamaroneck’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both in clinics and long‑term care. If you’re looking for steady hours and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (via Frontline Personnel)

Yonkers Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (via Frontline Personnel) Location: Mamaroneck, NY

Type: Full-time (Per-diem also available)

(Per-diem also available) Pay: $35–$44/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Work in a skilled nursing/long‑term care setting helping elderly patients regain strength and independence. Flexible shifts, daily pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, and even a free phone after 4 weeks; NY PTA license required, new grads welcome.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mamaroneck, NY

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $19.00–$29.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service in a busy retail setting. Includes structured training, potential to support immunizations (where allowed), and access to dental, vision, discounts, and wellness benefits depending on hours.

Employer: The Dental Equation

Location: Mamaroneck, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$38.00/hour (commensurate with experience)

Join a modern, multi‑specialty dental office as a bilingual (English/Spanish) patient, treatment, and financial coordinator. You’ll explain treatment plans, handle insurance and payments, and be the friendly voice on the phone; 3+ years dental experience preferred, with 401(k), PTO, dental benefits, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.