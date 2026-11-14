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🏛️ Mamakating Board Nov. 17: 2027 Budget, Data Center Moratorium & More
📅 The Town of Mamakating’s Nov. 17 Board Meeting: Budget & More
The Town Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Town Hall and on Zoom (Meeting ID 880 5947 7445, Passcode 806068, phone: 1-646-931-3860). A work session comes first, followed by the formal business meeting.
Work Session Topics
During the work session, the Board plans to:
- Discuss budget modifications and the adoption of the 2027 Town Budget.
- Hold a public hearing on a Proposed Local Law for a Temporary Moratorium on Data Centers.
- Revisit the Roosa Gap Subdivision and amend the parkland fee waiver to $5,000.
- Ratify a change order for the O&W Rail Trail FEMA project with Rutledge Excavating for additional steel costing $33,432.08.
- Appoint an attorney to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for the rest of 2026.
- Address a tax levy matter for 2 Dogwood Rd South (Tax Map No. 39.-16-1).
Business Meeting Agenda
The business meeting will start with the Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance, then:
- Continue the public hearing on the data center moratorium.
- Hold a public comment period on agenda items only, limited to 3 minutes per person and 30 minutes total.
Reports will be given by:
- The Highway Superintendent
- The Town Supervisor
The Board will then:
- Ratify 2026 Abstract #23 for $249,121.93.
- Ratify 2026 Abstract #24 for $776,682.15.
- Review the Expenditures, Encumbrances & Appropriations Report.
- Review the Revenues & Expenditures Report.
- Consider approval of the 10/20/26 meeting minutes.
Resolutions Up for a Vote
Planned actions include:
- Approving budget modifications and adopting the 2027 Budget.
- Acting on the Temporary Moratorium on Data Centers local law.
- Formally setting the Roosa Gap parkland fee waiver at $5,000.
- Ratifying the $33,432.08 change order for the O&W Rail Trail FEMA project.
- Appointing a ZBA attorney for the remainder of 2026.
- Authorizing Sullivan County Real Property Tax Services to add $4,525.93 to the next property tax bill for Tax Map No. 39.-16-1.
The meeting will finish with committee reports and announcements, a second public comment period for new business (same 3-minute/30-minute limits), an executive session, and then adjournment.
Meeting documents are posted at https://www.mamakating.gov/agendacenter.
More Info: https://www.mamakating.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/A...
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