📅 The Town of Mamakating’s Nov. 17 Board Meeting: Budget & More

The Town Board will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Town Hall and on Zoom (Meeting ID 880 5947 7445, Passcode 806068, phone: 1-646-931-3860). A work session comes first, followed by the formal business meeting.

Work Session Topics

During the work session, the Board plans to:

Discuss budget modifications and the adoption of the 2027 Town Budget .

and the . Hold a public hearing on a Proposed Local Law for a Temporary Moratorium on Data Centers .

on a . Revisit the Roosa Gap Subdivision and amend the parkland fee waiver to $5,000 .

and amend the to . Ratify a change order for the O&W Rail Trail FEMA project with Rutledge Excavating for additional steel costing $33,432.08 .

for the with Rutledge Excavating for . Appoint an attorney to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for the rest of 2026 .

to the for the rest of . Address a tax levy matter for 2 Dogwood Rd South (Tax Map No. 39.-16-1).

Business Meeting Agenda

The business meeting will start with the Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance, then:

Continue the public hearing on the data center moratorium .

on the . Hold a public comment period on agenda items only, limited to 3 minutes per person and 30 minutes total.

Reports will be given by:

The Highway Superintendent

The Town Supervisor

The Board will then:

Ratify 2026 Abstract #23 for $249,121.93 .

. Ratify 2026 Abstract #24 for $776,682.15 .

. Review the Expenditures, Encumbrances & Appropriations Report .

. Review the Revenues & Expenditures Report .

. Consider approval of the 10/20/26 meeting minutes.

Resolutions Up for a Vote

Planned actions include:

Approving budget modifications and adopting the 2027 Budget .

and . Acting on the Temporary Moratorium on Data Centers local law.

local law. Formally setting the Roosa Gap parkland fee waiver at $5,000 .

. Ratifying the $33,432.08 change order for the O&W Rail Trail FEMA project .

change order for the . Appointing a ZBA attorney for the remainder of 2026 .

for the remainder of . Authorizing Sullivan County Real Property Tax Services to add $4,525.93 to the next property tax bill for Tax Map No. 39.-16-1.

The meeting will finish with committee reports and announcements, a second public comment period for new business (same 3-minute/30-minute limits), an executive session, and then adjournment.

Meeting documents are posted at https://www.mamakating.gov/agendacenter.