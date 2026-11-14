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Mamakating
📅 Mamakating bus trip to Radio City Rockettes, Nov. 14
11 days ago
📅 Bus trip to Radio City Rockettes Christmas show
The Town of Mamakating is offering a bus trip to the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM.
Ticket details:
- Tickets go on sale: 10/13/26
- Cost: 2 tickets for $150
- Must be a Mamakating resident
- Your group must include at least one youth
- Max 4 tickets per family
If you live in Mamakating and want to take a kid to see the Rockettes, mark October 13, 2026 on your calendar so you can grab tickets before they sell out.
More Info: Calendar • Bus Trip- Radio City Rockettes Christma...
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