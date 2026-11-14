📅 Bus trip to Radio City Rockettes Christmas show

The Town of Mamakating is offering a bus trip to the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM.

Ticket details:

Tickets go on sale: 10/13/26

Cost: 2 tickets for $150

Must be a Mamakating resident

Your group must include at least one youth

Max 4 tickets per family

If you live in Mamakating and want to take a kid to see the Rockettes, mark October 13, 2026 on your calendar so you can grab tickets before they sell out.