Malvern has some fun, people-focused roles open right now, especially if you love working with kids and being creative. All of these are part-time, in-person and based right in Malvern, PA.

Employer: WorldKids School Malvern

WorldKids School Malvern Location: Malvern, PA

Malvern, PA Type: Part-time (Lead and Assistant roles)

Part-time (Lead and Assistant roles) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Language-immersion preschool serving infants through preschoolers. Help little ones learn Spanish through songs, stories, and play in a warm, nurturing setting. Great fit if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English) and enjoy early childhood education; professional growth and flexible schedules are a plus.

Employer: Club Toucan

Location: Malvern, PA

Malvern, PA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $30.00/hour

Teach sewing and creative arts to kids and adults in a high-end, cozy studio. You’ll lead small classes, workshops, and birthday parties—perfect if you’re strong in sewing (patterns, quilting, alterations) and like running a room with lots of creative energy.

Employer: Club Toucan

Location: Malvern, PA

Malvern, PA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Lead hands-on art and craft sessions for all ages—think sewing, knitting, crochet, felting, Cricut, painting, drawing, and more. Ideal if you’re skilled in at least one craft area, love teaching, and want a flexible, creative side gig with evenings/weekends.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.