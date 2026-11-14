Malvern’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around data, cloud, and security. If you’ve got solid IT experience, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: K&K Global Talent Solutions INC. (onsite with a U.S. client)

K&K Global Talent Solutions INC. (onsite with a U.S. client) Location: Malvern, PA (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design and optimize high-performance data models in AWS DynamoDB for cloud-native apps. Great fit if you’re strong with NoSQL, partition/sort key design, GSIs/LSIs, and AWS services like Lambda, S3, API Gateway, and CloudWatch.

Employer: Archer (supporting Vanguard )

(supporting ) Location: Malvern, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead control assurance work across cybersecurity and fraud for Vanguard’s Global Risk & Security group. Ideal if you have 8+ years in IT audit, cyber risk, or controls, and know NIST/ISO/CIS frameworks and tools like Archer or ServiceNow GRC.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Malvern, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend deep technical skills with risk judgment to help teams understand and reduce complex technology and security risks. Best for folks with 5+ years in software, cloud, cyber, or tech risk who can translate technical issues into clear, actionable risk decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.