Malvern’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid roles for folks who like leading projects, running numbers, or keeping complex systems running.

Here are several strong openings worth a look:

Employer: Michael Page (for an established commercial GC)

Michael Page (for an established commercial GC) Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run high-profile commercial projects from mobilization to closeout across office, retail, industrial, and fit-out work. Good fit if you’ve led jobs as a commercial superintendent, can manage multiple trades, and care about schedule, safety, and quality.

Employer: Jobot (for a top electrical contractor)

(for a top electrical contractor) Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $170,000 per year

Lead estimating for a top electrical contractor handling large projects across the tri-state area. You’ll manage the estimating team and budget, review drawings and bids, attend pre-bid meetings, and mentor staff—ideal if you have 7+ years electrical estimating and want strong pay plus PTO, 401k match, bonus potential, and benefits.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Location: Malvern, PA (with some work in Spring House, PA)

(with some work in Spring House, PA) Type: Full-time, onsite/hybrid

Salary: $63,000 – $101,430 base pay range

Hands-on lead electrician role supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D labs. You’ll handle preventive and emergency maintenance, calibration, PLC/HMI work, and help keep GMP facilities and utilities running safely and reliably—great for a journeyman-level electrician with strong troubleshooting skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.