🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Malvern

These Malvern pups are safe, loved, and finally getting a second chance. Now they just need the right families to bring them home for good.

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Bernese Mountain Dog mix

Miniature Poodle / Bernese Mountain Dog mix Age: Adult (approx. DOB 11/01/2022 )

Adult (approx. DOB ) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 31.2 lbs

Rescued from: Breeding kennel

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: All 4 Paws Rescue

Miss Sasha is ready for a fresh start after life in a breeding kennel. She’s settling in nicely in her foster home and, while still a bit nervous, she’s slowly learning that she is safe and can trust her people. With patience and kindness, Sasha is poised to begin the best chapter of her life.

For details on her personality, training, and home needs, please contact All 4 Paws Rescue directly.

Contact: All 4 Paws Rescue – check their website or main line for Sasha’s listing.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Listed as American Bulldog; described as French Bulldog

Listed as American Bulldog; described as Age: Adult (approx. DOB 04/16/2018 )

Adult (approx. DOB ) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 35 lbs

Rescued from: Breeding kennel

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: All 4 Paws Rescue

Acorn is an adorable Frenchie who’s silly, curious, and full of love. She enjoys being part of the action, following her people around, and snuggling on the couch. She’s a good little pack member who likes spending time with other dogs and seems cat friendly. Acorn can be a bit shy at first, but she warms up as she feels safe.

Reach out to the rescue to learn more about her ideal home and any training or medical details.

Contact: All 4 Paws Rescue – see their site for Acorn’s full profile and phone number.

👉 Meet Acorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Age: Senior (approx. DOB 06/05/2017 )

Senior (approx. DOB ) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Weight: 22 lbs

Rescued from: Breeding kennel

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: All 4 Paws Rescue

Sierra spent years in an outdoor breeding kennel and is now so thankful for the comfort and warmth of a real home. This little fox-like pup is cute as a button and already showing excellent potty manners in her foster home with no accidents reported. She’s learning how to relax and enjoy this new life where she’s loved for who she is.

Contact the rescue to find out more about her daily routine, health, and what kind of quiet, patient home would suit her best.

Contact: All 4 Paws Rescue – visit their website for Sierra’s listing and phone number.

👉 Meet Sierra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Malvern, PA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these deserving pups. Visit All 4 Paws Rescue online or call them to ask about meeting Sasha, Acorn, or Sierra.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.