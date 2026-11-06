🛒 Malvern Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Malvern has some solid front-line roles right now, from finance call centers to hands-on retail and restaurant work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time (hybrid model noted)

(hybrid model noted) Salary: $52,000–$55,000 base + up to $12,500 one-time bonus + other eligible bonuses (total potential $74,500–$77,500 in first year, based on licenses and performance)

You’ll handle inbound phone calls from investors, helping with account questions and big life-money moments like buying a home or planning for retirement. Vanguard provides fully paid training and support to pass the SIE, Series 7 & 63 licenses, plus ongoing coaching and development.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes customer service, printing, shipping, and light production work in a busy FedEx Office store. You’ll help customers with print/sign projects, pack and ship items, run POS transactions, and keep the store clean and stocked—great if you like variety and staying on your feet.

Employer: Fork & Bottle at The Desmond

Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time (about 33 hours/week , in person)

(about , in person) Pay: $23.00–$28.00 per hour

Work the front counter at a hotel restaurant, taking orders, running the POS, and keeping the service area tidy. Comes with 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, employee dining discounts, and flexible scheduling, plus on-the-job training if you’re newer to restaurant work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to better shifts and promotions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.