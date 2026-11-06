💰 Apply now for LIHEAP heating help up to $1,000

💰 Heating help available now for 2026–27 winter

Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now taking applications for the 2026–27 season.

LIHEAP helps income-eligible households with winter heating bills:

Cash grants from $200 to $1,000

Money is paid directly to your utility or fuel provider

Homeowners and renters can qualify

can qualify Extra help may be available if you have a heating emergency

Applications are open now through April 23, 2027.

To see if you qualify and apply, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website and complete the LIHEAP application online.