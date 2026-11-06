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Pennsylvania
💰 Apply now for LIHEAP heating help up to $1,000
8 days ago
💰 Heating help available now for 2026–27 winter
Pennsylvania’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now taking applications for the 2026–27 season.
LIHEAP helps income-eligible households with winter heating bills:
- Cash grants from $200 to $1,000
- Money is paid directly to your utility or fuel provider
- Homeowners and renters can qualify
- Extra help may be available if you have a heating emergency
Applications are open now through April 23, 2027.
To see if you qualify and apply, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website and complete the LIHEAP application online.
More Info: Heating Assistance Now Available Through LIHEAP • ...
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