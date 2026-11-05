💻 Multiple IT Openings in Malvern, PA – Senior & Architect Roles

Malvern’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who like complex problems and hybrid work.

Below are several Information Technology roles hiring in Malvern, PA that are worth a look.

Employer: be group (hiring for an established SaaS client in financial services)

be group (hiring for an established SaaS client in financial services) Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid, onsite ~2 days/week; Greater Philly area)

(hybrid, onsite ~2 days/week; Greater Philly area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on senior role building new features and integrations on a modern cloud SaaS platform (not legacy maintenance). Heavy C#/.NET and SQL Server, REST APIs, batch/file/SFTP integrations, and close work with product and business teams.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid model)

(hybrid model) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the architecture for new debit card and digital wallet capabilities (Apple Pay, Google Pay, push provisioning) for Vanguard Cash Plus. Great fit if you’re a senior mobile/iOS and payments architect who wants to shape a new platform from the ground up. No visa sponsorship.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid model)

(hybrid model) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior security role owning vulnerability risk management across tech environments. You’ll turn complex security data into clear business-risk stories for leadership, drive remediation with infra and cloud teams, and act as a key liaison between security and operations. No visa sponsorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Malvern IT roles tend to open in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.