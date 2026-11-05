🚔 Malvern, PA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Malvern has a solid mix of hands-on security work and behind-the-scenes intel roles right now. If you’re steady under pressure and like keeping people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $27.00/hour

Patrol a set site, keep a visible presence, and respond calmly to incidents. Good fit if you want steady hours (Thu–Fri, 7 AM–7 PM) with room to pick up extra shifts, plus paid training and access to a retirement savings plan.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time (hybrid model)

(hybrid model) Salary: Not listed

Use your research and analysis skills to spot and triage potential threats to senior executives worldwide. Ideal if you have 3+ years in intelligence, GSOC, research, or similar work and want to own a key part of a protective intelligence program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.