💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles Now Hiring in Malvern, PA

Malvern’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names like Vanguard and Vishay adding to their teams. If you’re in accounting, tax, or trading, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Malvern, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning global international tax and transfer pricing strategy for Vanguard. You’ll advise top leaders across Finance, Legal, and international businesses, lead a high-performing team, and drive modernization using tech, data, and automation. 12+ years’ international tax experience required; CPA or advanced tax/accounting degree preferred. No visa sponsorship.

Employer: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AP role handling supplier invoices, account openings, payment processing, and vendor questions. Good fit if you like organized, repeatable processes, working with purchasing, and being the first point of contact for vendors while keeping accounts clean and accurate.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Malvern, PA (In-office, HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Buy-side structured credit trading role on Vanguard’s Active Fixed Income team, focused on ABS, CMBS, and CLOs. You’ll execute trades, generate investment ideas, analyze deal structures and cash flows, and work closely with research to drive portfolio performance. 5+ years in structured credit and strong modeling/market skills expected; CFA and programming are a plus. No visa sponsorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting gives you ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.