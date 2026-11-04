💻 Malvern, PA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT & AV Roles

Malvern’s tech scene is busy right now, with openings from big names like Vanguard plus a fast-growing AV firm. If you’re in IT, product, security, or hands-on tech, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Vanguard )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid, Vanguard campus)

(hybrid, Vanguard campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on ServiceNow Employee Center Pro, HR Service Delivery, and Service Portal to improve employee self-service and automation. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, solid JavaScript/Glide scripting, REST API integrations, and want to build out workflows at enterprise scale. No visa sponsorship.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own two core Appian-based workflow products (AIRM & SRT) that FAS teams use every day. Great fit if you have 3+ years in product management, experience with BPM/workflow tools, APIs, and analytics, and want to drive AI-enabled automation and measurable business outcomes. No visa sponsorship.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid Tue–Thu; also hiring in Charlotte, Dallas, Scottsdale)

(hybrid Tue–Thu; also hiring in Charlotte, Dallas, Scottsdale) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend cybersecurity, instructional design, and content creation to help employees spot and avoid social engineering threats. You’ll build e-learning, campaigns, videos, and gamified training using tools like Articulate Rise/Storyline, Adobe/Canva, and AI. Needs 3+ years in L&D, comms, security awareness, or similar. No visa sponsorship.

Employer: Cenero

Location: Malvern, PA (field-based, travel to client sites)

(field-based, travel to client sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.75–$29.50/hour on-target earnings

Hands-on role installing AV systems (cabling, racks, projectors, displays) and often leading small crews on site. Good for experienced AV techs who like field work, construction environments, and mentoring others, with strong benefits starting Day 1 and growth toward senior leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or junior/senior versions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.