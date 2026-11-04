🍽️ Malvern, PA Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Malvern’s food scene is busy, and a few local kitchens are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group)

Flik Hospitality Group (Compass Group) Location: 1400 Atwater Drive, Malvern, PA 19355

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Full-time prep cook role with a Monday–Thursday schedule (hours vary). You’ll handle daily food prep, follow recipes, keep stations clean, and serve customers at different stations. Free meals, uniforms, and a wide range of benefits are available for eligible associates.

Employer: sushi nami

Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen assistant job doing food prep, cutting veggies and meat, organizing ingredients, and helping cooks during service. Good fit if you already have kitchen experience and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: sushi nami

Location: Malvern, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Full-time role focused on fried foods, tempura, and hibachi dishes. You’ll run the fryer and hibachi stations, help with prep, and keep the kitchen clean in a fast-paced, Japanese/Asian-style restaurant.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.