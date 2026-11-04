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🛒 Malvern, PA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Malvern has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from finance to wellness and logistics. If you like solving problems and talking with people, these are worth a look.
High Net Worth Client Case Representative
- Employer: Vanguard
- Location: Malvern, PA (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$80,000 base + $20,000 licensing bonus
- Category fit: Licensed client service / financial customer support
Work with high net worth investors during big life and money moves. You’ll own client relationships end-to-end, simplify complex financial processes, and use your active FINRA Series 7 & 63 licenses in a client-first, mission-driven environment.
Sr. Customer Solutions Specialist
- Employer: Universal Pure
- Location: Malvern, PA (on-site in warehouse/production setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Category fit: B2B customer service / logistics support
Be the senior go-to person for key customers and the subject-matter expert on the Datex warehouse management system. You’ll dig into inventory and shipping issues, lead root-cause investigations, mentor a small customer solutions team, and partner closely with operations in a cold-chain environment.
Call Quality Assurance Analyst
- Employer: IDR, Inc. (supporting a large client)
- Location: Remote role tied to Malvern, PA client
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Category fit: Call center quality / customer experience
Review inbound/outbound calls and chats to make sure quality, compliance, and customer experience standards are met. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of call QA experience, know tools like NICE CXone, and want full benefits plus a path into a large, fast-paced organization.
Front of House Sales Associate
- Employer: RELIVE (independently owned franchise)
- Location: Malvern, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance bonuses available)
- Category fit: Front desk / retail-style wellness sales
Front desk role at a health and wellness center, greeting patients, booking appointments, and converting leads into memberships and treatment plans. Comes with employee discounts, wellness resources, performance bonuses, and growth potential if you enjoy sales and patient interaction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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