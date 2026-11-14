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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Malvern, AR
Malvern has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from gas station teams to truck care service. Good fit if you like staying busy, talking to people, and working flexible hours.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Malvern, AR (3508 Oliver Lancaster Blvd)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role helping customers at the register, around the store, and sometimes with the food program. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.
Store Assistant (Bonused) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Malvern, AR (3508 Oliver Lancaster Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Assistant Manager role helping run the store, lead the team, handle hiring, cash, and merchandising. Offers weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and a clear path into management.
Service Advisor – Truck Care – Love’s Travel Stops
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Malvern, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’re the main contact for truck care customers—greeting drivers, writing up service needs, giving repair estimates, and keeping folks updated. Good for someone with 6+ months of customer service or sales, strong people skills, and who doesn’t mind a very active, on-your-feet job.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Malvern tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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