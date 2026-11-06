🚧 Malvern, AR Welding Jobs – Multiple $21.50/hr Openings

Malvern’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and welders are in demand. If you’ve got robotic welding experience, there are solid full-time spots open with steady pay and benefits.

Employer: Systems, LLC – Poweramp | DLM (affiliate of Chamberlain Group )

Systems, LLC – Poweramp | DLM (affiliate of ) Location: Malvern, AR

Salary: $21.50/hr + $1,000 sign-on bonus , benefits, 401(k), short-term incentive plan (eligibility rules apply)

+ , benefits, 401(k), short-term incentive plan (eligibility rules apply) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Hands-on welding with plate, sheet, and structural steel plus robotic welding work. Good fit if you have 1+ year robotic welding experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of manual and robotic welding in a lean, U.S.-made manufacturing shop.

Employer: Systems, LLC – Poweramp | DLM (affiliate of Chamberlain Group )

Systems, LLC – Poweramp | DLM (affiliate of ) Location: Malvern, AR

Salary: $21.50/hr + $1,000 sign-on bonus , benefits, 401(k), short-term incentive plan (eligibility rules apply)

+ , benefits, 401(k), short-term incentive plan (eligibility rules apply) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Same core duties as 2nd shift—MIG and robotic welding, cutting, grinding, and inspecting welds—just on a daytime schedule. Great if you want steady hours, no required degree, and room to grow your welding skills.

If one of these fits you (or someone you know), click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.