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💰 New $10B GlobalFoundries chip plant to add 1,100+ jobs in Malta
💰 New $10B chip factory bringing 1,100+ jobs to Malta
A major expansion is coming to the Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta, Saratoga County. Governor Kathy Hochul joined GlobalFoundries to break ground on a new $10 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility, part of a $12.3 billion multi-phase expansion at the site.
The project will:
- Create more than 1,100 new high‑skilled manufacturing jobs
- Support thousands of construction and industry-related jobs in the Capital Region
- Add a new fab called Fab 8.2 with about 386,000 square feet of cleanroom space
- Upgrade the existing Malta facility and add an Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center
New York State is backing the project with $535 million in Green CHIPS tax credits and $35 million in grants for workforce development and public infrastructure.
GlobalFoundries has also committed $60 million in direct community investments, onsite or nearby childcare for employees, a project labor agreement for construction, and using local suppliers and workers.
More Info: Governor Hochul Celebrates the Groundbreaking of G...
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