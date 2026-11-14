💰 New $10B chip factory bringing 1,100+ jobs to Malta

A major expansion is coming to the Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta, Saratoga County. Governor Kathy Hochul joined GlobalFoundries to break ground on a new $10 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility, part of a $12.3 billion multi-phase expansion at the site.

The project will:

Create more than 1,100 new high‑skilled manufacturing jobs

Support thousands of construction and industry-related jobs in the Capital Region

in the Add a new fab called Fab 8.2 with about 386,000 square feet of cleanroom space

with about Upgrade the existing Malta facility and add an Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center

New York State is backing the project with $535 million in Green CHIPS tax credits and $35 million in grants for workforce development and public infrastructure.

GlobalFoundries has also committed $60 million in direct community investments, onsite or nearby childcare for employees, a project labor agreement for construction, and using local suppliers and workers.