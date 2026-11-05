🏥 Multiple Healthcare Roles in Malone, NY – From Aide to Counselor

Healthcare hiring is steady in Malone, NY right now, with options for hands-on bedside care and mental health work. If you want to stay local and grow in healthcare, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UVM Health – Alice Hyde Medical Center

UVM Health – Alice Hyde Medical Center Location: Malone, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Emergency Department as both a nurse aide and front-desk clerk. You’ll help RNs with patient care for all ages, enter orders in the computer, keep the ED organized, and act as a key contact for patients and families.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Malone, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on skilled nursing role where you’ll give direct care, administer meds, monitor vitals, and support care plans. Good fit if you’re a licensed LPN who likes close work with residents and a team-based setting.

Employer: Central New York Psychiatric Center (NYS OMH)

Location: Malone, NY (Upstate Correctional Facility, Franklin County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide clinical mental health counseling and psychotherapy to adults with mental illness in a secure setting. Role includes risk assessments, intakes, individual and group counseling, and comes with NYS benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.