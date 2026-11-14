Agencies assess Malibu storm risks for El Niño

The City of Malibu and regional agencies are checking high-risk areas to get ready for expected El Niño storms this winter. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, staff from the City Manager's office, Community Development, Public Safety, and Public Works joined the LA County Sheriff’s, Fire, Public Works, and Caltrans for field checks across Malibu.

The teams looked at vulnerable spots, talked about how to prepare and reduce damage, and reviewed emergency needs, including critical access routes. These steps aim to improve emergency readiness, protect residents and homes, and prepare for possible storms and their impacts this winter.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Malibu