Malibu residents are invited to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at a public ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15 at Pasadena Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St. featuring a Field of Remembrance with 705 empty chairs, each with a yellow rose for a person killed on Los Angeles County roads last year. The Field of Remembrance runs from 10:00 AM–3:00 PM, with a memorial ceremony from 11:00 AM–12:00 PM, where attendees may decorate chairs and take part in a dove release to honor loved ones lost in crashes. In 2025, 75 traffic crashes in Malibu caused 114 injuries and 1 death, while countywide 705 people were killed and 56,893 injured, including more than 6,000 with severe injuries, underscoring the city’s ongoing push for a safer Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) after more than 60 deaths and 1,600 serious injuries on PCH in Malibu since 2010. More information: https://www.streetsareforeveryone.org/wdor Learn more: https://wdor-usa.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Malibu - Government