On Sunday, Nov. 15, the City of Malibu invites the community to join a World Day of Remembrance event for road traffic victims. The event will honor people killed or hurt in traffic crashes, support their families, and call for safer streets. Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) and CicLAvia will host a Field of Remembrance with 705 empty chairs, each with a yellow rose for someone killed on Los Angeles County roads last year.

The Field of Remembrance will be open from 10:00 AM–3:00 PM, and the Remembrance Ceremony will take place from 11:00 AM–12:00 PM at Pasadena Memorial Park on 85 E. Holly St. Attendees can decorate chairs for loved ones and take part in a dove release. The theme is REMEMBER. SUPPORT. ACT., to remember those lost, support survivors and families, and act to prevent future crashes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Malibu