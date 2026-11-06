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Agoura Hills

Free pre-filled sandbags available in Agoura Hills

8 days ago
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Residents can pick up free, pre-filled sandbags on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Fire Station 89, 29575 Canwood Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 to help protect homes and property before the rainy season.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Malibu Office of Public Safety

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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