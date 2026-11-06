City of Malibu November 2026 community updates

The City of Malibu shares news on park upgrades, the environment, wildfire rebuilding, graffiti cleanup, and events. At Malibu Bluffs Park, a new snack shack is moving ahead, outdoor fitness gear is coming this month, and a 12,500-square-foot skate park is now open. Malibu also raised its Blue City Network score by 120 points since 2021 and earned Ocean Hero Tier 3 for its work to protect the coast and natural areas.

For wildfire recovery from the Palisades Fire, 290 single-family home rebuilds are in or through Planning, about 54% of homes lost. The City has issued 105 construction permits, and one home is finished with a Certificate of Occupancy. The fifth graffiti cleanup along Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) cleared 28 fire-damaged properties, with 61 tagged sites found so far, and the free program runs through April 12, 2027. Neighbors are also invited to the 27th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at City Hall on November 11 from 11:00 AM–12:30 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Malibu