Red Flag fire warning in Malibu this weekend

Dangerous fire weather is expected in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains from Friday, 11/6 through Sunday, 11/8. A Red Flag Warning is in place on Saturday, 11/7 from 2:00 AM to 6:00 PM because of Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures. Neighbors are asked to be ready for possible fires and evacuations.

Winds may gust 30–45 mph, and up to 45–55 mph in exposed parts of the western Santa Monica Mountains. Temperatures may reach 80–90°F with very low humidity of 8–20%. The city says plants are still dry and can burn fast. Avoid any work that could make sparks, like using power tools for yard work. Check your emergency and evacuation plans, keep go-bags ready, and sign up for alerts from the City of Malibu and LA County. Listen to local AM/FM radio for updates if the power goes out.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Malibu