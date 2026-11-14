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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Malden Right Now
Malden neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.
Beautiful wicker chair (Bellrock area Malden)
Item: Beautiful wicker chair
Condition: No damage, sturdy, from a smoke-free but cat-loving home
Location: Bellrock area, Malden, MA (porch pickup, any day)
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a classic wicker chair in good shape with no noted damage. The poster says it’s sturdy and comes from a smoke-free home that does have cats. Pickup is from the porch, so you can grab it at a time that works for you. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wooden dresser (Bellrock area Malden)
Item: Solid wooden dresser with drawers
Condition: Solid wood, all drawers slide easily; some marks on the side that can be touched up (poster offers to touch them up)
Location: Bellrock area, Malden, MA (porch pickup, any day)
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a solid wood dresser that the owner is giving away because their son wants a change. All drawers open and close smoothly. There are some marks on one side, but they can be fixed up, and the poster is even willing to do the touch-up. Pickup is from the porch, with photos in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Malden tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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