Malden neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Beautiful wicker chair

Condition: No damage, sturdy, from a smoke-free but cat-loving home

Location: Bellrock area, Malden, MA (porch pickup, any day)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a classic wicker chair in good shape with no noted damage. The poster says it’s sturdy and comes from a smoke-free home that does have cats. Pickup is from the porch, so you can grab it at a time that works for you. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Solid wooden dresser with drawers

Condition: Solid wood, all drawers slide easily; some marks on the side that can be touched up (poster offers to touch them up)

Location: Bellrock area, Malden, MA (porch pickup, any day)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a solid wood dresser that the owner is giving away because their son wants a change. All drawers open and close smoothly. There are some marks on one side, but they can be fixed up, and the poster is even willing to do the touch-up. Pickup is from the porch, with photos in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Malden tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.