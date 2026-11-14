Malden has some solid driving roles right now, from night courier work to daytime community routes. If you like being on the road and staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Malden, MA (routes across Massachusetts)

(routes across Massachusetts) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver craft beer, cider, and specialty drinks to retail accounts around the state. You’ll use your CDL Class B, load and unload kegs and cases, follow DOT rules, and be the friendly face customers see on their delivery days.

Employer: UPS (Marken, UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics)

(Marken, UPS Healthcare Precision Logistics) Location: Malden, MA (Boston / Chelsea area routes)

(Boston / Chelsea area routes) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00 AM–8:00 AM

Pay range: $19.80–$36.95 per hour (range listed in posting)

(range listed in posting) Bonus: $1,000 sign-on/retention bonus (paid in two parts if you stay 6 months)

Pick up and deliver healthcare-related packages at night, with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll need a valid Class D license (no CDL required), a clean driving record, and must pass background, TSA, and drug screening.

Employer: Sevita – MENTOR Adult Day Health

Location: Malden, MA (North Shore Adult Day Care)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Pay: $18/hour

Drive older adults to and from an adult day health center and local appointments, with no evenings or on-call. Great fit if you’re bilingual in Haitian Creole, enjoy helping seniors, and want steady daytime hours plus benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, routes, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.