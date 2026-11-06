🏥 Malden, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Malden’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new facilities and services popping up across the city. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change or a second job.

Employer: Next Step Health Care

Next Step Health Care Location: Malden, MA (Skilled Nursing & Long-Term Care Facility, ~100 beds)

(Skilled Nursing & Long-Term Care Facility, ~100 beds) Type: Part Time, Full Time, & Per Diem (12+ hours/week)

Part Time, Full Time, & Per Diem (12+ hours/week) Pay: $45–$50/hour

Hands-on respiratory role in a calmer, long-term care setting (not hectic acute care). You’ll manage trachs, oxygen therapy, CPAP/BiPAP, and pulmonary rehab while building real relationships with residents. Includes health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Tufts Medicine Behavioral Health Hospital (with Acadia Healthcare)

(with Acadia Healthcare) Location: Malden, MA

Type: Full Time , Evenings

, Evenings Pay: $30.44–$35.29/hour

Help launch a new 144-bed behavioral health hospital opening in early 2026. You’ll handle clinical intake assessments, benefits checks, and admissions coordination to match patients with the right level of care. Master’s in a social services field or RN required; LMHC preferred; CPR/de-escalation training provided after hire.

Employer: Champions ABA – MA

Location: Malden, MA (in-home & community-based)

Type: Per Diem / Part Time

Pay: Not listed

Per-diem BCBA role focused on in-home and community ABA for individuals with ASD. You’ll design treatment plans, run assessments, supervise behavior techs, and work closely with families in a flexible, community-based setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Malden is only getting busier.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.