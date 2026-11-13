undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maui County
Maui wildfire preparedness partnership highlighted
11 days ago
Hawaiian Electric – Maui County is sharing details on its ongoing work with the Maui Fire Department to improve wildfire preparedness across Maui County. Senior communications specialist Mikaela Bolling explains the partnership and efforts to strengthen safety measures in a new blog post. Read more: https://t.co/rEQEUBPeAA
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hawaiian Electric - Maui County
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.