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Soccer
📅 Nov 7: Lahainaluna JV girls soccer vs. Baldwin
3 days ago
📅 JV girls soccer game vs. Baldwin
The Lahainaluna JV Girls Soccer team will play Baldwin on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM.
Location: King Kekaulike High School
121 Kula Hwy, Makawao, HI 96768, USA
Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and cheer on the team and show school spirit.
More Info: JV Soccer Girls vs Baldwin | Lahainaluna High Scho...
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