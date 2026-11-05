📅 Nov 7: Lahainaluna JV girls soccer vs. Baldwin

📅 JV girls soccer game vs. Baldwin

The Lahainaluna JV Girls Soccer team will play Baldwin on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM.

Location: King Kekaulike High School

121 Kula Hwy, Makawao, HI 96768, USA

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and cheer on the team and show school spirit.