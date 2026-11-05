📅 JV girls soccer at King Kekaulike – Nov 7, 10:30 AM

📅 JV Girls Soccer at King Kekaulike HS

Lahainaluna High School’s JV girls soccer team will play against King Kekaulike High School on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The game will be held at King Kekaulike High School, 121 Kula Hwy, Makawao, HI 96768.

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team during the match at the listed time and location.