Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Three Sexual Assaults

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British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a high-profile trial in London.

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The 51-year-old entertainer was convicted Thursday, November 5, at Southwark Crown Court after a jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days. The convictions involve four women and allegations dating back more than two decades. Brand, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. Following the verdict, Brand was taken into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The trial centered on allegations involving six women and incidents dating from 1999 to 2009, a period when Brand was becoming one of Britain’s most recognizable entertainers. Prosecutors portrayed the comedian as a calculating sexual predator who used his fame and influence to exploit women.

During his testimony, Brand acknowledged having numerous sexual relationships but maintained that his encounters were consensual. His defense attorneys challenged the credibility of the allegations, arguing that the women came forward years after the alleged incidents and following a 2023 documentary investigating claims of sexual misconduct. Despite those arguments, jurors found sufficient evidence to convict Brand on four of the seven charges.

Brand rose to international fame through stand-up comedy, British television and Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek” and “Arthur.” He was also previously married to pop superstar Katy Perry.