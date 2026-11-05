Philadelphia Once Again Ranks as the Poorest Big City in the U.S.

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Philadelphia has once again earned the title of the poorest major city in the United States, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. The numbers show that the city’s poverty rate increased in 2025 after showing signs of improvement the previous year.

Philadelphia’s poverty rate reached 20.4% in 2025, meaning more than one in five residents lived below the federal poverty level. The increase reverses progress from 2024, when the city’s poverty rate fell below 20% for the first time since at least 1979.

The latest figures highlight the ongoing financial challenges facing thousands of Philadelphia households. For a family of four, the federal poverty threshold stands at an annual income of $32,649. Families earning below that amount may struggle to afford everyday necessities, including housing, groceries, transportation and health care.

Philadelphia’s ranking also places it ahead of other major U.S. cities facing significant economic challenges. New York City and Houston tied for second place among the poorest big cities, according to the Census figures.

The latest report raises concerns about the city’s ability to maintain economic progress and improve financial opportunities for residents. Although Philadelphia saw its poverty rate decline in 2024, the increase in 2025 suggests that many residents continue to face financial instability.

Poverty remains a major issue for Philadelphia, particularly for families dealing with rising living expenses and limited household income. The latest Census numbers also bring renewed attention to the need for economic development, affordable housing and resources that help residents achieve financial stability.