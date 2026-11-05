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Search for Missing 10-Year-Old Jalayshia Alford Expands as FBI and Philadelphia Police Investigate New West Philly Location

The search for 10-year-old Jalayshia “Malayshia” Alford continues to intensify as Philadelphia police and the FBI expand their investigation into another area of West Philadelphia.

Investigators focused their efforts Wednesday near Cobb Creek Park, around Vine and Daggett streets, where members of the Philadelphia Police Crime Scene Unit, homicide detectives and representatives from the District Attorney’s Office were seen conducting investigative work. The location is a short distance from the 500 block of North Simpson Street, where Alford was last seen.

According to FOX 29, authorities later cleared the area after discovering dog remains Wednesday night. Officials have not indicated whether the discovery is connected to the investigation.

Alford was reported missing on October 26. Investigators say she was last seen after returning home from school several days earlier. The FBI has joined local authorities in the search, which has included neighborhood canvassing, surveillance video reviews and the use of search dogs.

Family members continue to plead for answers as the days pass without information about the child’s whereabouts.

Her aunt, Yolanda Brown, described the confusion surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance.

“It was told to me like my sister had her, but once I caught up with my sister and talked to my sister, she did not have her,” Brown told FOX 29.

Alford’s sister, Cianey Brown, described her as a caring and compassionate child, saying she does not believe running away is in her nature.

Neighbors have also expressed growing concern as the investigation continues.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had announced no arrests, and Jalayshia’s whereabouts remained unknown.

Police are urging anyone with information about Alford’s disappearance to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184. Anyone with immediate information about her whereabouts should call 911.

The search remains ongoing, and investigators are asking the community to come forward with any information that could help bring the 10-year-old home safely.