Vega Ioane Expected to Return as Ravens Prepare for Thursday Night Football

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens could receive a much-needed boost to their offensive line as guard Vega Ioane prepares to return for Thursday night’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ioane, who suffered an MCL sprain during Baltimore’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has expressed confidence in his ability to return after participating in practice this week.

His potential return comes at a critical time for Baltimore’s offense, which has struggled with quarterback injuries and inconsistent production in the running game.

The Ravens’ offensive line was beginning to find its rhythm with new center Cam Jurgens before Ioane suffered his injury in the first quarter against Cincinnati. With the unit getting healthier, Baltimore hopes to establish consistency and improve its protection.

That protection will be especially important Thursday as Joe Fagnano prepares to lead the offense in the absence of Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a thumb injury, and Tyler Huntley, who is dealing with a toe injury.

Baltimore also needs to improve its rushing attack. Derrick Henry has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry over the past two games.

Meanwhile, cornerback Nate Wiggins is questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice due to illness. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

Jacksonville is also monitoring key injuries. Running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has rushed for 492 yards this season, could be a game-time decision due to ankle and foot injuries.

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker is questionable with a rib injury.