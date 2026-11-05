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The 2026 SHE IS Awards will celebrate several remarkable women making an impact across business, fashion, health, social advocacy and their communities. This year’s honorees represent a range of industries and backgrounds, each recognized for their leadership, dedication and contributions to uplifting others.

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From entrepreneurs and advocates to educators and emerging leaders, the 2026 honorees are being recognized for the work they do to create opportunities, inspire change and make a difference.

The women will be honored for their individual accomplishments and the impact they continue to make in their respective fields. From championing community initiatives to building businesses and creating pathways for the next generation, this year’s SHE IS Awards honorees reflect the power of women leading with purpose.

Meet the 2026 SHE IS Awards Honorees: