Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape & Sexual Assault, Social Media Says It’s About Time

Anadolu / Russell Brand

Russell Brand could be going to prison for a long time after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in his London criminal trial.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian learned his fate on Thursday after the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court deliberated for three days, following a three-week trial.

TMZ reports that during the trial, several women took the stand, accusing the Get Him To The Greek star of sexual misconduct, sharing some of the very graphic details.

Per TMZ: *Trigger warning* contains details of rape:

One woman claimed he was “lizard-like” with his tongue during an alleged rape back in 1999 … while another woman alleged he anally raped her — then later told her he wanted to “push [her] further.”

Brand was found not guilty of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

During the trial, Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, stood by his side, praising him as a father and describing him as an “amazing, attentive husband.”

Well, that didn’t matter to the jury in the end because he is facing some prison time, with the judge telling him after the verdict, “Obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result.”

Brand will be sentenced on Monday; until that day arrives, you can see what the internet is saying about him being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.