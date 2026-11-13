Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Prescott

Arkansas State Police are in the process of investigating a deadly shooting in Prescott that left a 17-year-old dead Tuesday morning, November 10.

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The investigation was requested by the Prescott Police Department, which responded to the shooting at a residence in the 900 block of Rosston Road.

Officers Respond to 911 Call

According to Arkansas State Police, Prescott officers were dispatched to the home around 11 in the morning after receiving a 911 call reporting there had been a shooting.

When officers arrived at the house located in the 900 block of Rosston Road, they found a 17-year-old inside who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The juvenile is currently being held at the Nevada County Detention Center on a charge of negligent homicide.

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This is an Ongoing Investigation

The teenager who died will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where officials will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is handling the investigation at the request of the Prescott Police Department.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.

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