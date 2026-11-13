Christmas is getting closer, and if you’ve got kids, you already know how expensive this time of year can get.

Between presents, decorations, holiday meals and everything else, sometimes it’s nice to find something fun to do with the family that doesn’t require pulling out your wallet.

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Well, the Science Spectrum in Lubbock has something that might be right up your alley.

Holiday Wonderland returns Saturday, December 12th, 2026, with four hours of FREE Christmas activities for the whole family!

And yes, Santa Claus will be there!

Free Pictures With Santa in Lubbock!

One of the biggest attractions at Holiday Wonderland is the opportunity to get your children’s pictures taken with Santa Claus.

And unlike some holiday photo opportunities, this one won’t cost you anything.

There’s just one catch: You’ll need to bring your own camera or smartphone.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is designed primarily for families with children ages 3 to 12.

Christmas Cookies, Science Experiments and More!

The Science Spectrum is packing quite a few activities into this four-hour celebration.

Families can enjoy:

Free photos with Santa Claus

Holiday-themed STEAM crafts

Decorating and eating Christmas cookies

Warm cocoa

Hands-on winter science experiments

Live science demonstrations

Encounters with the museum’s resident critters

A giant Christmas tree featuring running model trains

And there’s even a holiday scavenger hunt!

Photo by Ricardo Loaiza on Unsplash

Can You Find Atom the Elf?

The Science Spectrum has its own Elf on the Shelf named Atom, and he’ll be hiding somewhere during the festivities.

Find Atom, and you could win a special prize!

Personally, I think an elf hanging around a science museum sounds like he’s probably up to something.

Where Is Holiday Wonderland?

The celebration takes place at the Science Spectrum Museum, 2579 South Loop 289, in Lubbock.

All Holiday Wonderland activities will be held in the museum lobby and Exhibit Hall.

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Admission to the holiday event is completely free. However, regular admission prices apply if you decide to visit the museum itself.

For more information, visit ScienceSpectrum.org or call 806-745-2525.

It’s a great opportunity to make some Christmas memories without spending a fortune!