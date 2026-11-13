It’s a big weekend with holiday shopping, a Veterans Day Celebration, a concert, an art exhibit, a play and pet adoptions. There is something for everyone this weekend of November 13th and 14th!

TexRep – Pride and Prejudice

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2 PM at the Stilwell Theatre on the Texarkana College Campus. More details here!

Farmers Market – Saturday

Gateway Farmers Market (Arkansas side) hours 7 AM to noon. Fresh vegetables, local honey, farm-fresh eggs, baked goods, homemade jellies & Jams, crafts and more. Located at 602 East Jefferson in Texarkana, Arkansas.

6th Annual Candy Cane Corral – Saturday

Bring in the holiday season at the Candy Cane Corral. Get a start on your Christmas shopping with vendors offering unique gifts, handcrafted items, holiday decor, boutique clothing, gourmet and specialty foods, and more. It all takes place at the 4 States Fairgrounds at 3700 East 50th Street in Texarkana, Arkansas from 9 AM to 4 PM. $5 admission.

Texarkana Animal League Open House -Saturday

Looking for a new best friend? The Texarkana Animal League is open the first 3 Saturdays of every month from 10 AM to 3 PM. Stop by 5820 Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas to find your new best friend. More details on their Facebook page.

Ghosts and Things Exhibit – Friday & Saturday

Ghosts and Things shows works from artists across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. The regional exhibition shows art that is haunting, ghostly, and supernatural. The artists were asked to give their own interpretation of loss and grief. Open Friday & Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM at The Regional Arts Center located at 321 W. 4th Street in Texarkana.

Veterans Day Parade & Extravaganza – Saturday

Downtown Texarkana, get ready for a full day of activities for the Second Annual Veterans Day Parade and Extravaganza. Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 AM. There will be a car show and loads of activities leading up to the concert at 7 PM with Gary Allan. Tickets are still available, and more details about the day’s event at Gary Allan to Headline Texarkana Veterans Day Celebration