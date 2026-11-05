Donate Blood Before Thanksgiving And Score A Free Blanket And Turkey Voucher From LifeShare

Here’s a big incentive to donate blood before Thanksgiving: LifeShare Blood Center has something extra to say thank you!

During its annual Thanks for Giving promotion, LifeShare will give everyone who successfully donates blood, platelets or plasma on Tuesday, 17, through Saturday, November 21, a free fleece blanket and a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a ham or turkey.

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The promotion will be available at LifeShare donor centers and mobile blood drives in Texarkana and throughout Southwest Arkansas, East Texas and Louisiana.

Holiday Season Brings Increased Need for Donors

The week of Thanksgiving is one of the most challenging times of the year for the blood Center. Holiday travel and busy family schedules mean fewer people donate, but the need for blood in hospitals doesn’t slow down.

Last year, 1,630 donors participated in the Thanks for Giving campaign. This year, LifeShare hopes to reach 1,800 donors.

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Did you know that just one blood donation can save up to three lives? You can help patients across the region receive lifesaving care all because you took a few extra minutes out of your day and donated blood.

Donating takes about an hour, but the impact can last a lifetime.

You can stop by the Lifeshare Donor Center at 4020 Summerhill Road in

Texarkana. You can also find the LifeShare mobile unit or a blood drive near you at www.lifeshare.org/give or call (800) 256-5433. Full promotion details and terms are available at www.lifeshare.org/promos.

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