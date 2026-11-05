Arkansas State Police SWAT Rescues 16-year-old Hostage In Crossett Standoff

Arkansas State Police help rescue teenage hostage after armed standoff

Arkansas State Police (ASP) SWAT officers helped bring a dangerous standoff to an end in Crossett last week, rescuing a 16-year-old girl who was being held hostage inside an apartment.

The incident began around 2:15 AM Friday, October 30, when Crossett Police responded to a home in the 400 block of North Louisiana Street. Officers had received a report that 56-year-old Joe Washington Jr. was armed and holding the teenager against her will.

Investigators learned that Washington had allegedly restrained the girl, forced her into a vehicle, and assaulted her over several hours before placing her in the trunk. She managed to escape by forcing the trunk open and jumping from the moving vehicle. She suffered visible injuries.

SWAT team takes control of the scene

Officers established a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with Washington, who threatened to shoot if they did not move away. Crossett Police requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police SWAT team, which took control of the scene and entered the apartment.

The 16-year-old was located and safely escorted from the home without life-threatening injuries.

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Washington was found critically injured inside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the official cause and manner of death.

State Police highlight SWAT response

ASP Colonel Mike Hagar said the agency’s SWAT team has responded to more than 210 calls in the past year in support of local law enforcement agencies.

Hagar noted that before the state established a full-time SWAT team, officers averaged about 10 activations annually. The expanded team now provides local agencies with greater access to specialized personnel and equipment.

He praised the troopers involved for helping bring the teenager to safety.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information has been released.

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