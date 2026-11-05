Rescheduled Fall Festivals and Weekend Fun Across the Texarkana Area

It’s the first full weekend in November, and the weather is definitely better than last weekend. A couple of Fall Festivals postponed due to last weekend’s rain are rescheduled for this weekend.. There is also the Festival of Trees, free rabies shots for pets, and beyond Texarkana, a Civil War re-enactment and a country fair.

Gateway Farmers’ Market – Saturday

Gateway Farmers Market (Arkansas side) hours 7 AM to noon. Fresh vegetables, local honey, farm-fresh eggs, baked goods, homemade jellies & Jams, crafts and more. Located at 602 East Jefferson in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Festival of Trees- Thursday, Friday & Saturday

It’s the Festival of Trees, with Ladies Night Out on Thursday. Then more holiday fun is planned for Friday and Saturday at the Texarkana, Arkansas Convention Center. Read more atFestival of Trees Returns to Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center

Bark at the Park – Saturday

The City of Texarkana, Texas, is hosting Bark at the Park with free rabies vaccination and city registration on Saturday, November 7, from 9 AM until noon at the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park in Spring Lake Park. See more at Free Rabies Shots & Pet Registration in Texarkana

Downtown Fall Festival – Downtown Texarkana – Saturday

Saturday, November 7 from 11 AM to 7 PM at Front Street Plaza with trick-or-treating beginning at 3 PM. Kids can enjoy pumpkin painting, a dunking booth, live music and more! More details at Front Street TXK Foodie & Festivals

College Hill Fall Festival – Saturday

Saturday, November 7, 5:30 PM to 9 PM. Several businesses have come together for a great night of fun and trick-or-treating for the kids! Located at East Street Pawn and Jewelry, 502 East St., Texarkana, Arkansas.

And Beyond….

Civil War Weekend in Prescott – Prescott, AR. – Friday & Saturday

History will come to life this weekend as Historic Washington State Park and Prairie D’Ane Battlefield host Civil War Weekend on November 6-7. More details at Civil War Weekend Nov. 6-7 in Historic Washington, AR

52nd Annual Cullen Baker Country Fair – Bloomburg, TX – Saturday

The Cullen Baker Country Fair is Saturday, November 7, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Fun for the whole family with activities, food, shopping and live entertainment. All the details at

Cullen Baker Country Fair Returns to Bloomburg Saturday