What's the Most Frustrating Traffic Light in Tyler?

Tyler traffic lights are frustrating some local drivers, who say certain intersections seem to take too long to turn green. Although the city has worked to improve traffic signal timing through its Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan, residents say several intersections around Tyler still leave drivers waiting longer than expected.

Every city in Texas has its traffic headaches, and Tyler is no exception. Whether it’s too few lanes, inattentive drivers, medians, or traffic lights that seem to have a mind of their own. It’s enough to drive anyone behind the wheel a little crazy. Tyler drivers face the same issues when it comes to getting behind the wheel, and many of them often talk about being inconvenienced by traffic signals.

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Tyler’s Traffic Signal Improvements and ITS Master Plan

One of the biggest complaints from Tyler drivers is the fact that there are too many signals and the timing of several intersections in the Rose City is off. Tyler traffic engineers have been working to address this issue. In 2019, the city adopted the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan.

The plan called for upgrades to the signal systems so traffic lights could better communicate with one another. Engineers also had several major traffic corridors retimed and resequenced. The system seems to be doing its part to help keep things moving better along Tyler’s major arteries. I’ve noticed this when driving north on South Broadway during the morning commute from Cumberland to Loop 323. When I catch a green light and continue at the speed limit, I seem to hit every light green.

However, there are those intersections that just frustrate Tyler drivers because some traffic signals seem to take longer to cycle. I asked the question on our social media page, ‘What traffic light/intersection do you sit at the longest in Tyler?’ and the responses rolled in.

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Which Tyler Traffic Lights Frustrate Drivers the Most?

What prompted me to ask this question is that I was leaving CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital one evening, and I was sitting on Dawson Street to turn left onto Beckham Avenue. I sat there for quite a while waiting for the light to turn green. It eventually changed, but not before I was already getting frustrated after sitting there for quite a while with no oncoming traffic and thinking the detection system didn’t recognize me stopped there.

After going through the responses from the social media post, there was one other intersection that frustrated me recently, and it’s the traffic light in front of Tyler Junior College on Fifth Street. The light turned red for Fifth Street traffic and gave Clayton Street a green light, even though no one was waiting there to turn onto Front Street. That was frustrating, as we all patiently waited for the green!

I know there is no easy way to fix the traffic issues that Tyler faces, so I have learned I have to be patient when I see a red light; I’ll just have to wait it out!

Here are some Tyler intersections where other drivers say they spend a long time waiting. Several are familiar to me, too.

Tyler Drivers Share Their Most Frustrating Intersections

I’m sure there are others that frustrate Tyler drivers, and if I left one off this list and you’d like me to know about it, feel free to email me anytime.

Are These Tyler Traffic Lights on the City’s Radar?

I’d like to say thanks to Tyler traffic engineers for addressing the major arteries, but there seem to be issues with some other locations too. Maybe they could be next on the list. Or maybe look at the time of day and traffic to allow signals to cycle sooner. It’s bad when you’re sitting at a light at 10 p.m. or even 6 a.m., waiting for it to turn green and no traffic is coming.