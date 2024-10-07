Witness Greatness: LeBron James & Bronny Make History As First Father-Son Duo To Play In Preseason Game

something even more monumental happened.

The two became the first father-son duo to ever take the court together in a preseason game as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns Sunday night. King James did his typical GOAT things, easily dropping 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Bronny’s still getting his footing, so he wasn’t nearly as impactful in the Lakers’ 118-114 win. He scored just two points on 1-7 from the field and grabbed three rebounds during his 29 minutes of playing time.

But the performances and stats weren’t the night’s focus for the father and son, nor the fans; it was just about making history when they touched the floor together at the beginning of the second quarter.

Even though the draft was months ago, they knew this moment would come. Even James was astonished, and it reminded him of his strained relationship with his own father.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron James told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne . “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

Still stunned, James took to X late Sunday night, tweeting, “WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!!” alongside crying eye emojis.

Bronny shared similar sentiments after the game but tried to remind everyone that they’re just teammates on the hardwood.

“I’m always thinking about ‘That’s my dad’ because that’s literally my dad,” James said after the game, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne . “So I just go out there and, when I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all I’m thinking at that point.”

They’re technically not the first father-son duo to play in the NBA yet; that accolade will come on October 22 when the Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

See how social media is reacting to the special moment in sports history below.

